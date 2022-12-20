General Mills Non-GAAP EPS of $1.10 beats by $0.04, revenue of $5.22B beats by $30M
Dec. 20, 2022 7:02 AM ETGeneral Mills, Inc. (GIS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- General Mills press release (NYSE:GIS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.10 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $5.22B (+4.0% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- FY2023 Outlook: Organic net sales are now expected to increase 8 to 9 percent, compared to the previous expectation of 6 to 7 percent growth; Adjusted operating profit is now expected to increase 3 to 5 percent in constant currency, compared to the previous range of between flat and up 3 percent in constant currency; Adjusted diluted EPS is now expected to increase 4 to 6 percent in constant currency, compared to the previous range of up 2 to 5 percent in constant currency; Free cash flow conversion is still expected to be at least 90 percent of adjusted after-tax earnings.
- The net impact of divestitures, acquisitions, and foreign currency exchange is now expected to reduce full-year reported net sales growth by approximately 4.5 percent, and foreign currency exchange is still expected to reduce adjusted operating profit and adjusted diluted EPS growth by approximately 1 percent.
Comments (3)