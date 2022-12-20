Main Street invests $18.1M in World Micro Components
Dec. 20, 2022 7:05 AM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) has made a new portfolio investment in Roswell, Georgia-based electronic parts distributor, World Micro Components.
- Founded in 1994, World Micro offers a broad range of supply chain management solutions to its customers, including global sourcing, bill of material analysis, vendor consolidation, kitting services and cost reduction analysis.
- Main Street (MAIN), along with its co-investor, partnered with the company's existing owner and senior management team to facilitate the transaction, with Main Street funding $18.1M in a combination of first lien, senior secured term debt and a direct minority equity investment.
- The investment will enable the minority recapitalization of World Micro.
Comments