Cognyte Software reports Q3 results, guides Q4 revenue outlook below consensus

Dec. 20, 2022 7:07 AM ETCognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Cognyte Software press release (NASDAQ:CGNT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.25 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $71.25M (-39.8% Y/Y) misses by $7.68M.
  • For Q4 the company expects revenue of $65 to $74 million vs consensus of $84.31M (includes approximately $2 million of revenue from one month of Situational Intelligence solutions)
  • “In the third quarter, we continued to win large orders and our backlog increased sequentially. At the same time, slow backlog conversion drove a sequential revenue decline. We expect to resume sequential revenue growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, which we believe will be a turning point. For fiscal year 2024, we are targeting revenue to grow by approximately 5% compared to the current year,” said Elad Sharon, Cognyte’s chief executive officer.
  • Shares +6.81% AH.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.