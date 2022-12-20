Logiq expects 4Q22 Datalogiq revenue to exceed $7.5M

Dec. 20, 2022 7:08 AM ETLogiq, Inc. (LGIQ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Logiq (OTCQX:LGIQ) expects its DataLogiq business revenues for the 4Q22 to exceed $7.5M, up more than 83% sequentially and up more than 9% Y/Y.

  • “By late November, we began to see strong traction in our DataLogiq business that has now put us on course for a great finish to the year, and with our annualized revenue run-rate now at about $40 million. For 2023, we anticipate further transformational events will support an up listing to a major exchange, as well as completing accretive mergers or acquisitions that will position us to scale to more than $100 million in annualized revenue with profitability,” said Logiq CEO, Brent Suen

