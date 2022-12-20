The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration disclosed in a document posted Tuesday on its website that it is investigating Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) over renting vehicles that have not had recall repairs made on them.

The safety agency said it has specific information in regard to 2018-2020 model years Nissan and Ford vehicles rented by Hertz (HTZ) with unrepaired safety recalls, which would violate the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Act.

The NHTSA has opened an investigation to audit Hertz's recall record. The agency has the authority to fine companies that don't comply with the safety act.

The rental car company's statement or response will be posted when made.

Shares of HTZ are down 0.85% in premarket action on Tuesday and are off 38.30% on a year-to-date basis.