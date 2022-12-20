FactSet Research Systems Non-GAAP EPS of $3.99 beats by $0.36, revenue of $504.8M misses by $5.49M, reaffirms fiscal 2023 outlook
Dec. 20, 2022 7:12 AM ETFactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- FactSet Research Systems press release (NYSE:FDS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.99 beats by $0.36.
- Revenue of $504.8M (+18.9% Y/Y) misses by $5.49M.
- Organic Q1 ASV plus professional services of $1.8 billion, up 8.8% year over year
- Q1 GAAP operating margin of 34.1%, up 517 bps year over year, and adjusted operating margin of 38.3%, up 471 bps over the prior year
- Adjusted EBITDA increased to $200.4 million
- Reaffirms Fiscal 2023 Outlook:
- Organic ASV plus professional services is expected to increase in the range of $150 million to $180 million during fiscal 2023.
- GAAP revenues are expected to be in the range of $2,100 million to $2,115 million vs consensus of $2.11B.
- GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 30.0% to 31.0%.
- Adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 34% to 35%.
- FactSet's annual effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 12.5% to 13.5%.
- GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $12.70 to $13.10. Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $14.50 to $14.90 vs consensus of $14.82.
