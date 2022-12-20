Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is reportedly looking at some options to continue diversifying its manufacturing options, this time looking at moving some production of its MacBook computers out of China and into to Vietnam.

The U.S tech giant has asked Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision (OTCPK:HNHPF), to start making MacBooks in Vietnam as soon as May, Nikkei Asia reported, citing sources close to the matter.

Apple (AAPL) shares were fractionally lower in premarket trading on Tuesday at $132.30.

Earlier this month, it was reported that only high-end versions of the Mac would come to Vietnam, given how extensive and complex the supply chain is for computers.

Vietnam already produces some Apple (AAPL) products, including AirPods, iPads and Apple Watch.

Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) has made strides in diversifying its manufacturing operations out of China in recent years, but it is still heavily reliant on the world's most populous country. In September, Apple (AAPL) confirmed that India would be responsible for some production of the iPhone 14 lineup.

That same month, investment firm J.P. Morgan estimated that the southeastern Asian country could be responsible for 25% of iPhone production by 2025.

In August, it was reported that Apple (AAPL) was considering looking to increase its manufacturing prowess in Vietnam, including MacBook production.

Investment firm Wedbush Securities recently said that Apple (AAPL) needs to move iPhone production away from China as the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.