RXO Inc. (NYSE:RXO) was initiated at Hold at Wells Fargo on Tuesday as the bank’s analysts see earnings under pressure into 2023.

The analysis pointed to long-term upside, but remained cautious on prospects for 2023 given a deteriorating macro backdrop. As such, a better entry point is likely to be offered next year as the stock likely hits a bumpy road.

“We continue to view RXO's platform favorably longer term. However, that said, RXO would not be immune to the overall cyclical freight pressures, which FY23 consensus appears to be expecting,” a research note on Tuesday read. “We do like RXO's highly variable cost structure which it can flex up/down fairly rapidly as market dynamics change; however, given the anticipated cyclical pressures, we believe there is a more optimal entry point to the stock.”

The team assigned an $18 price target to the stock alongside an “Equal Weight” rating.

Read more on Jefferies’ more bullish expectations.