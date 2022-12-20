Stewart Information acquires BCHH, adding expertise in bulk transactions
Dec. 20, 2022 7:22 AM ETStewart Information Services Corporation (STC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) acquired BCHH, a provider of real estate title and closing transactions that specializes in bulk transactions, complementing Stewart's existing lending services businesses, the company said Tuesday.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- BCHH specializes in individual multiple listing services (MLS) transactions; single-family rental/build-to-rent; multi-state/multiple-property bulk acquisitions and dispositions; and securitizations.
- "They have a unique specialty in the bulk transaction space that complements our existing Lender Services businesses, and their existing relationships with Investor and Lender customers alike make them a perfect partner as we continue to grow our portfolio of service offerings," said Fred Eppinger, Stewart information Services (STC) CEO.
- In October, Stewart (STC) acquired title and settlement company FNC Title.
