Deutsche Bank issued its preview for the U.S. airline sector in a new note on Tuesday.

Analyst Michael Linenberg and team noted they had great expectations for the U.S. airline industry heading into 2022 having watched the sector endure its worst ever down cycle in 2020 and 2021 at the hands of a global pandemic.

"Certainly, Omicron was a concern at the start of the year, but not enough to derail a strong recovery that was pointing to a profitable year and stoking interest from investors. However, the cumulative impact of the Russia Ukraine conflict, surging fuel prices, operational headwinds, and a delayed reopening of some of the world’s largest economies (i.e., China and Japan) were too much for investors, who for the most part, returned to the sidelines and have remained there as we approach year end."

Looking ahead, the firm thinks several airline are tracking toward a profitable year in 2023, despite many of the headwinds faced by the industry in 2022. Several airlines are on track to not only generate healthy profits for the year, but some of the bottom-line results are expected to be at or near projections established well before they had any sense of the challenges just beyond the horizon. For investors, Deutsche Bank thinks valuations and share prices in the sector do not reflect the earnings momentum expected for 2023

Ratings actions: Deutsche Bank upgraded Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) to a Buy rating from Hold and boosted its price target to $106. Spirit Airlines (SAVE) was upgraded to Buy to Hold and given a price target of $27. American Airlines Group (AAL) was reiterated with a Buy rating and given a higher price target of $25. Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) was kept with a Buy rating and given a higher price target of $29. Hawaiian Holdings (HA) was kept with a Hold rating and give a higher price target of $17. JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) was kept at a a Hold rating and give a higher price target of $10. Mesa Air Group (MESA) was given a Hold rating and given a higher price target of $3.00. SkyWest (SKYW) was kept at a Hold rating and given a higher price target of $25.

Sector watch: Airline bookings are still in an improving trend despite macro backdrop.