Next Hydrogen Solutions to receive $5.1M investment from SDTC
Dec. 20, 2022 7:27 AM ETNext Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (NXH:CA), NXHSFBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTCQX:NXHSF) has been awarded $5.1M from Sustainable Development Technology Canada towards the development and demonstration of the company’s next generation electrolysis technology.
- This collaborative project with a budget of over $12M will run to the end of 2024, resulting in cost and performance improvements to Next Hydrogen’s current line of electrolysis products (up to 2.25 MW) and the launch of next generation large-scale electrolysis modules (over 7 MW).
- This development program will include the building of a technology demonstration unit that will undergo extensive testing at the Alberta Carbon Conversion Technology Centre in Calgary, Alberta, a purpose-built demonstration facility operated by InnoTech Alberta.
- “We are delighted with SDTC’s decision to support this Next Hydrogen led consortium project,” says Raveel Afzaal, President and CEO of Next Hydrogen.
Comments