Raymond James started coverage of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) at Buy on Tuesday, highlighting long-term upside for the luxury fashion company.

“We think expectations are low and already reflect macro headwinds affecting most global brands,” equity analyst Rick Patel said. “We take a longer-term view and believe TPR has attractive growth levers across brands, categories, geos and channels.”

He added that management’s guidance anticipates lower operating margins into 2023, making for manageable earnings expectations into next year. Further, the current valuation offers an attractive entry point for investors, in Patel’s view.

“We believe long-term levers are intact, setting up for faster revenue growth and margin expansion in FY24,” he concluded. “Expectations are for TPR to grow below its long-term algorithm, and we see Street estimates being achievable (and likely beatable), setting up what we think is attractive risk/reward for what we deem is a high-quality company.”

Patel assigned a $44 price target to the stock alongside the Overweight rating. Shares of the New York-based fashion company rose 0.6% in premarket trading.

