FuelCell Energy GAAP EPS of -$0.11 misses by $0.04, revenue of $39.2M misses by $5.7M
Dec. 20, 2022 7:32 AM ETFuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- FuelCell Energy press release (NASDAQ:FCEL): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.11 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $39.2M (+181.2% Y/Y) misses by $5.7M.
- Shares +3.7% PM.
- Mr. Jason Few, President and CEO said, "As we transition into fiscal year 2023, these investments will grow and accelerate as we deploy capital for plant, equipment and the talent needed to meaningfully increase the total manufacturing capacity across our technology platforms. We have already made commitments for the equipment to launch the carbon capture platform manufacturing required for the assembly of the jointly developed technology with ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company, as well as capital equipment to expand our existing solid oxide platform manufacturing capabilities in Calgary, Canada. In parallel, the Company is expanding its Connecticut manufacturing activities and evaluating additional U.S. locations in anticipation of increased production volume.”
