Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has had a rough go of it in 2022, with shares having fallen nearly 50% year-to-date, rising streaming losses, the controversy over the "Don't Say Gay" bill in Florida and the surprise return of Bob Iger as CEO after the ouster of his hand-picked successor, Bob Chapek.

And while the company has had bumps in the road operationally, investment firm Wells Fargo thinks the media and entertainment giant could spin off ESPN and ABC and happen as soon as late next year.

Analyst Steve Cahall, who rates Disney (DIS) shares overweight, said that splitting off the cable and news channels would leave Disney as "an attractive pureplay IP company" and be one of the reasons Iger returned to the company as he looks to make "big changes."

"We think Bob Iger is returning to DIS ready to make big changes," Cahall wrote in a note to clients, adding that through acquisitions such as Marvel, LucasFilm and 21st Century, Disney has become a "franchise IP leader with global scale." However, ESPN, which generates a significant amount of cash and operating income for the media giant, is neither consider intellectual property nor global, given its heavy U.S. focus.

"With linear and sports trends diverging from core IP, we think severing the company is increasingly logical," Cahall added.

The analyst added that ESPN and ABC probably generated roughly $2.5B in OIBDA for Disney (DIS) in fiscal 2023, meaning it could be most or all of the company's free cash flow. If the company were to spin off the networks, it could mean that ESPN would go a la carte and help accelerate the push to cord-cutting.

It could also continue to cut costs at the networks, given that streaming would require additional investment and help pressure its cash flows. Lastly, Disney (DIS) may even consider selling its two-thirds ownership in Hulu to help shore up its balance sheet, Cahall posited.

In September, activist investor Dan Loeb and his hedge fund Third Point seemed to back away from asking for Disney (DIS) spinning off ESPN after a meeting with former CEO Chapek.

If Disney (DIS) and Iger were able to successfully pull off an ESPN spin-off, Cahall believes the remaining company would trade at 16 times enterprise value-to-EBITDA and the company can move forward with a strategy focused on intellectual property, while ESPN works on sports.

"Investors can build their own portfolios, and we think ESPN inside of DIS is a portfolio with less and less logical connection as time goes by," Cahall added. "As such, to us it's a reasonably probable event for late 2023."

Over the weekend, Disney's (DIS) new movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, grossed $134M at the domestic box office in its first weekend, tied for the fifth best opening of 2022.