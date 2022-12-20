Gilat Satellite and Intelsat expand their strategic increase in-flight connectivity partnership

Dec. 20, 2022 7:37 AM ETGilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Gilat Satellite (NASDAQ:GILT) and Intelsat are expanding their strategic partnership with multimillion-dollar agreements to increase in-flight connectivity in the Americas.
  • Gilat hubs deployed in the USA and Brazil will be expanded to support increased network capacity to address growing bandwidth demands on Intelsat’s IFC network in the Western Hemisphere.
  • “The post-COVID recovery of in-flight connectivity continues! With this new expansion of Intelsat’s network, our IFC solution is helping to deliver better access to reliable, high quality in-flight communications to a growing number of air travelers. Working together, Gilat and Intelsat are addressing the increased demand for in-flight communication services all over the world,” said Amir Yafe, VP of Mobility & Global Accounts at Gilat.

