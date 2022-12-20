Ideanomics' subsidiary U.S. Hybrid partners with Toyota Tsusho America
Dec. 20, 2022 7:46 AM ETIdeanomics, Inc. (IDEX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) subsidiary U.S. Hybrid and Toyota Tsusho America are commencing the second phase of collaboration to accelerate the use of zero-emission hydrogen in port drayage operations.
- U.S. Hybrid will retrofit a second Top Pick Stacker, replacing diesel engines and drive trains with a new hydrogen fuel cell system.
- "This collaboration is special for me because Ideanomics gets to help create a better life for communities next to ports, where too many people are still breathing air full of toxic diesel pollution. The work doesn't stop here. U.S. Hybrid is ready to help more port drayage fleet operators transition to zero-emission without breaking the bank or disrupting duty cycles. Few companies do what we do, and even fewer have the same proven track record of safe, on-time vehicle and equipment conversion." says Robin Mackie, president of Ideanomics Mobility.
- Stock up 2.7% pre-market.
