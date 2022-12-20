Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is likely to keep dealing with a regulatory overhang over the company for some time, in light of the new charges filed by the European Union over Facebook Marketplace, Bank of America said.

Analyst Justin Post, who has a neutral rating and $136 price target on Meta Platforms (META), noted that Marketlace is only a "modest revenue generator" for the tech giant, but there could be some risk of commentary on it during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call as a result of using first-party data and the issues associated with the Digital Markets Act.

"We believe that some level of regulatory discount is already priced into Meta stock, and the potential for a TikTok ban in the US offers more potential upside than downside from regulatory risk in the EU, but inherent social media uncertainties (antitrust, data limitations, Section 230 protections) will likely remain headwinds on valuation," Post wrote in a note to clients.

In a statement issued on Monday, Margrethe Vestager, the executive vice president in charge of enforcing the E.U.'s competition policies, said Meta (META) users had no choice but to have access to Marketplace given how intertwined Marketplace is with its social network.

Following the E.U.'s accusation, Meta (META) responded and said Facebook users can choose on their own whether or not they use Marketplace.

Meta (META) could potentially face a fine of up to 10% of global revenue if it is found guilty of violating the Digital Markets Act.

Earlier this month, investment firm J.P. Morgan raised its rating on Meta (META) to overweight, citing an "increased discipline" regarding its cost structure.