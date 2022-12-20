Conagra Brands gains after Morgan Stanley turns bullish on 2023 setup

Morgan Stanley upgraded Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) to an Overweight rating after having the food stock slotted at Equal-weight. OW from EW with a $45 PT (18% upside).

Analyst Pamela Kaufman and team believe CAG is well positioned to benefit from steady growth in Food at Home consumption and expect consumers to trade into CAG's portfolio of brands as they face greater macro pressures.

Conagra (CAG) is noted to have approximately 30% of its portfolio in frozen dinners, which is seen as a potential benefit as consumers look for lower priced, convenient options when eating at home.

"Moreover, CAG faces limited private label competition in frozen dinners. We expect CAG to report above consensus Q2 results and expect upward guidance revisions. We believe CAG can be an earlier beneficiary of lower commodity prices, supporting improving gross margins."

Morgan Stanley expects CAG to report revenue and EPS growth above consensus and guidance through 2024, supported by its category exposure position, consistent retail takeaway, and increased productivity efforts.

In terms of valuation, CAG is noted to trade at 10.7X 2024 EV/EBITDA, which is a 16% discount to peers. The firm assigned a price target of $45 to rep 18% upside potential on the food stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands (CAG) rose 0.66% premarket to $38.38.

