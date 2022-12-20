BofA clients were net buyers of ETFs for a sixth straight week

While the S&P 500 (SP500) declined by 2.1% last week, it didn’t stop investors from pouring their capital into U.S. equities for the sixth straight week according to the latest BofA Data Analytics' survey of its equity clients.

In total, $2.8B was gathered from BofA’s client base, which included institutional investors, private clients, hedge funds and retail traders. However, the influx of cash was entirely driven by the exchange traded fund markets as stocks ended their five weeks of inflows.

The financial institution noted that clients sold stocks in seven of the 11 sectors, led by tech and health care, but clients purchased ETFs in seven of the 11 sectors. Inflows were led by industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) (VIS) and real estate (XLRE) (VNQ). In reverse consumer staples (XLP) ETFs observed the largest outflows.

Additionally, BofA noticed that investors were net buyers of all different kinds of ETF segments. Market participants purchased both growth funds (NYSEARCA:VUG) and to value-based ETFs (NYSEARCA:VTV).

On a bigger ETF year-to-date vantagepoint, BofA highlighted that energy ETFs (NYSEARCA:XLE) (VDE) have experienced the most significant inflows, while health care (XLV) (VHT) and industrials (XLI) (VIS) have been the only to sectors that have not accumulated net new money.

In broader financial news, Treasury yields have climbed higher, adding pressure to the broader indices as they declined in early market trading.