Goodfood reaches agreement with lending syndicate for new credit facilities
Dec. 20, 2022 8:10 AM ETGoodfood Market Corp. (FOOD:CA), GDDFFBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Goodfood Market (OTCPK:GDDFF) has reached an agreement for an amended and restated credit agreement with its existing syndicate providing bank financing for ~$10 million.
- The facilities include a $5M term loan, a $2.5M revolving credit facility, and $2M in additional short-term financing and come to maturity in November 2023.
- The company intends to use the facilities mainly to refinance its existing credit facilities, for working capital purposes and for capital expenditures.
- “As we complete the execution of Project Blue Ocean, we are very pleased to count on the support of our lending partners on our way to returning to future profitability and growth,” said CEO Jonathan Ferrari.
