5 stocks to watch on Tuesday: General Mills, Steelcase and more

The futures mostly treaded water headed into Tuesday's trading. This followed another decline on Monday, with Wall Street recording its fourth consecutive day of declines. Here are some stocks to watch on Monday:

General Mills ( NYSE: GIS ) reported a quarterly profit of $1.10 per share, topping projections by $0.04 per share. Revenue rose 4% to $5.2B. Looking ahead, the packaged food maker raised its forecast for 2023, saying it now predicts adjusted EPS growth of 4% to 6% in constant currency. Previously, the firm had targeted growth of 2% to 5%.

topping projections HEICO (HEI) pushed higher in premarket trading after exceeding expectations with its Q4 earnings and revenue. The aerospace and electronics company said its top-line figure jumped 20% to reach almost $610M. Shares rose about 2% before the opening bell.

Steelcase (SCS) received a premarket boost, climbing by 3% after the office furniture maker issued a mixed quarterly report. The company surpassed projections on earnings but revenue growth was not as robust as analysts had predicted, despite climbing 12% to $827M.

Nike (NKE) is scheduled to report quarterly results after the closing bell. The athletic shoe and apparel maker is projected to earn $0.65 per share on revenue of $12.6B. Investors will also key in on the firm's margins after a disappointing figure last quarter.

FedEx (FDX) is also on the earnings docket in the postmarket period. In September, shares of the package delivery giant suffered a massive one-day drop after issuing weak preliminary results and withdrawing its 2023 guidance. This time around, analysts predict that the company will earn $2.83 per share in its fiscal Q2, with revenue projected to be $23.7B.

In the latest on Elon Musk's Twitter saga, the billionaire has not directly addressed a Twitter poll that called on him to step aside as head of the social media giant, although he did cast doubt on the poll results and suggested the company could change voting rules.