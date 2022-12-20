Eco Atlantic issues consideration shares for acquisition of interest in block
Dec. 20, 2022 8:16 AM ETEco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (EOG:CA), ECAOFECAOFBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Oil and gas exploration company Eco Atlantic (OTCPK:ECAOF) (TSXV:EOG:CA) issued 21,060,000 new shares to the Lunn Family Trust as a consideration for the acquisition of an additional 6.25% participating interest in Block 3B/4B, offshore South Africa.
- The acquisition was made by the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Azinam.
- ECAOF now holds a 26.25% participating interest in the block.
- The consideration shares are subject to certain restrictive hold periods.
- The consideration shares are expected to begin trading on or around Dec. 28, 8.00 a.m.
- Post the admission of the consideration shares for trading, the issued share capital will be 365,923,838 shares.
- Source: Press Release
