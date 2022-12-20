Eco Atlantic issues consideration shares for acquisition of interest in block

Dec. 20, 2022

  • Oil and gas exploration company Eco Atlantic (OTCPK:ECAOF) (TSXV:EOG:CA) issued 21,060,000 new shares to the Lunn Family Trust as a consideration for the acquisition of an additional 6.25% participating interest in Block 3B/4B, offshore South Africa.
  • The acquisition was made by the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Azinam.
  • ECAOF now holds a 26.25% participating interest in the block.
  • The consideration shares are subject to certain restrictive hold periods.
  • The consideration shares are expected to begin trading on or around Dec. 28, 8.00 a.m.
  • Post the admission of the consideration shares for trading, the issued share capital will be 365,923,838 shares.
