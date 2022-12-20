Air Canada to purchase $266M of debt securities

Dec. 20, 2022 8:20 AM ETAir Canada (ACDVF), AC:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) has announced the final results of its cash tender offer to purchase for cancellation up to US$300M of its outstanding 4.000% Convertible Senior Notes due July 1, 2025.
  • An aggregate of US$266,053,000 principal amount of notes was validly deposited under the offer and not withdrawn prior to its expiration.
  • Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) has taken up and accepted for purchase and cancellation all such deposited notes at a purchase price of $1,220 in cash per $1,000 principal amount of notes, plus a cash payment in respect of all accrued and unpaid interest outstanding on such notes up to, but excluding, the date of take-up of the notes, for total consideration of ~$329.58M.
  • Payment for such notes taken up and purchased by Air Canada under the offer is expected to be made on Dec. 20, 2022, but in any event, by no later than Dec. 22, 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.