enCore Energy bags $7M United States Department of Energy Uranium Reserve contract
Dec. 20, 2022 8:20 AM ETenCore Energy Corp. (ENCUF), EU:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- enCore Energy (OTCQB:ENCUF) has been awarded a contract to sell 100,000 pounds of natural uranium concentrates to the Government of the United States, at a price of $70.50/pound, under the new Uranium Reserve Program.
- Additionally, the company announced its application for membership in the DOE's newly created HALEU (High Assay Low Enrichment) Consortium.
- Paul Goranson, CEO commented, "enCore is one of a select few uranium companies qualified and approved to provide uranium to the Uranium Reserve. As we have seen in 2022, global supply chains for nuclear fuel have been severely disrupted by geopolitical events and the need for a domestic and secure supply chain for nuclear fuel is a stark reality. The proceeds from this contract will do exactly as intended and be invested directly into advancing new production from our South Texas Rosita Project in 2023."
Comments