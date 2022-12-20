DB, NRXP and IAG are among pre market gainers
- Verona Pharma (VRNA) +37% announces Ensifentrine meets Primary and key secondary endpoints in Phase 3 ENHANCE-1 Trial for COPD.
- Applied UV (AUVI) +30% technology innovator applied UV Inc. announces two acquisition agreements which would effectively double the size of the company.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) +15% announce close of definitive settlement agreements.
- IAMGOLD (IAG) +13% announces agreement to Sell Its Boto Gold Project and Surrounding Exploration Assets to Managem for Total Consideration of $282 Million.
- NextDecade (NEXT) +11% execute 1.0 MTPA LNG sale and purchase agreement.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) +5%.
