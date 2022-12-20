Ciena Corp. (NYSE:CIEN) shares rose slightly in premarket trading on Tuesday, while NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) and Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) fell after investment firm J.P. Morgan upgraded the former and downgraded the latter two.

Analyst Samik Chatterjee noted that the outlook for networking and telecom in 2023 is bearish, but it's unclear how far the likely downturn extends.

"With different outcomes likely for [the second-half of 2023], we could see the scenario of [second-half 2023] growth appearing to be robust helped by macro recovery and easier comps; hence, we are choosing to take a shorter-term 6-month view on stock recommendations," Chatterjee wrote in a note to clients.

The firm's favorite networking and hardware stocks are Juniper Networks (JNPR), Amphenol (APH), Keysight (KEYS), Arista Networks (ANET), CDW (CDW) and Fabrinet (FN), at least for the first half of the year.

Ciena: Chatterjee upgraded Ciena (CIEN) to overweight from neutral, noting that the stock is likely to be supported by its strong backlog in the near-term and "secular gains" in the long-run.

"The investment in wireline network infrastructure is expected to be closely aligned to bandwidth expansion of the network, with Ciena well positioned to leverage the secular growth in the industry as well as deliver outperformance through its technological leadership in the Optical Systems industry and [its] track record of execution continuing to position it as the supplier of choice for all performance focused service providers globally," Chatterjee wrote in a note to clients.

Chatterjee pointed out that the company's order book for fiscal 2023 is almost 100% booked already and if it is able to execute, investors are likely to see Ciena's (CIEN) premium earnings multiple stay throughout next year.

The analyst added that Ciena (CIEN) is likely to deliver at revenue growth at a 10% compound annual growth rate through fiscal 2025, even when accounting for management's conservative views.

NetApp (NTAP): Chatterjee downgraded NetApp (NTAP) to neutral from overweight, citing a pull-back in spending and "inconsistency of execution."

Chatterjee also noted that the company's strong cloud offerings and leadership in all-flash array for on-premise is now being balanced by headwinds, including a "moderation in Enterprise IT spending, optimization of storage budgets, limited share gains compared to prior with the resurgence of the storage portfolios of incumbents, and most importantly absence of consistency of execution."

Chatterjee also lowered the firm's price target on NetApp (NTAP) to $71 from $90 in conjunction with the downgrade.

Lumentum: Chatterjee cut his rating on Lumentum (LITE) to neutral from overweight, while also cutting the price target to $64 from $83, citing risk to earnings estimates.

Chatterjee cited headwinds associated with Datacom products, "which are challenged by inventory digestion from a key customer," as well as downside risk to commercial lasers and 3D sensing from potential qualification of an additional VCSEL supplier for future iPhone programs as reasons for the downgrade.

Earlier this month, Ciena (CIEN) shares surged after it released fourth-quarter results that breezed by analysts' expectations.

Analysts are overwhelmingly bullish on Ciena (CIEN). It has a BUY rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a BUY. Separately, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, also rates CIEN a BUY.