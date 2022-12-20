Housing starts fall less than expected in November, permits fall more

Dec. 20, 2022 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • November Housing Starts: -0.5% M/M to 1.427M vs. 1.400M expected and 1.434M prior (revised from 1.425M).
  • On a Y/Y basis, housing starts dropped 16.4%.
  • Single-family housing starts in November were at a rate of 828K, 4.1% lower than the revised October figure of 863K.
  • Building permits: -11.2% M/M to 1.342M vs. 1.495M expected and 1.526M prior (unchanged). That's 22.4% below the November 2021 rate of 1.729M.
  • Single-family authorizations in November were 781K, down 7.1% from October.
  • Privately owned housing completions were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.490M, 10.8% higher than the revised October estimate of 1.345M and 6.0% above the November 2021 rate.
  • Single-family housing completions were at a rate of 1.047M, 9.5% higher than October.
  • On Monday, homebuilder confidence fell in December for the 12th straight month.

