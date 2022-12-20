Merck, Seagen, Astellas combo bladder cancer treatment sBLAs accepted by FDA
Dec. 20, 2022 8:41 AM ETAstellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMF), ALPMY, SGEN, MRKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The US FDA has accepted supplemental Biologics License Applications from Merck (NYSE:MRK), Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN), and Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMF)(OTCPK:ALPMY) for a combination of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and Padcev (enfortumab vedotin) for urothelial cancer.
- The FDA set an action date of April 21, 2023 for the applications.
- The combination was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation in 2020.
- An ongoing phase 3 trial, EV-302, is evaluating the combination in those with previously untreated advanced urothelial cancer. The study's purpose is to serve as the confirmatory trial for a potential accelerated approval as well as the the basis for global registration.
