Merck, Seagen, Astellas combo bladder cancer treatment sBLAs accepted by FDA

Dec. 20, 2022 8:41 AM ETAstellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMF), ALPMY, SGEN, MRKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Human Bladder Cancer

wildpixel

  • The US FDA has accepted supplemental Biologics License Applications from Merck (NYSE:MRK), Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN), and Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMF)(OTCPK:ALPMY) for a combination of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and Padcev (enfortumab vedotin) for urothelial cancer.
  • The FDA set an action date of April 21, 2023 for the applications.
  • The combination was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation in 2020.
  • An ongoing phase 3 trial, EV-302, is evaluating the combination in those with previously untreated advanced urothelial cancer. The study's purpose is to serve as the confirmatory trial for a potential accelerated approval as well as the the basis for global registration.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor RoseNose views Merck (MRK) as a hold.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.