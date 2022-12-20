Modest miss for Canada October retail sales

Dec. 20, 2022 8:41 AM ETEWC, HEWC, FLCABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Retail sales in Canada up by 1.4% month-over-month in October of 2022, missing estimates (+1.5%). The rise was the best in five months but the boost will be short-lived with early November data showing a contraction.

Comparing last time, retail sales in Canada likely fell by 0.5% month-over-month,

The retails sales figure is a primary gauge of consumer spending, which accounts for the majority of overall economic activity.

However, core retail sales (total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles) beats expectations +1.7% vs. estimates of +1.3%

ETFs: (EWC), (HEWC), (FLCA).

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.