Modest miss for Canada October retail sales
Dec. 20, 2022 8:41 AM ETEWC, HEWC, FLCABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
Retail sales in Canada up by 1.4% month-over-month in October of 2022, missing estimates (+1.5%). The rise was the best in five months but the boost will be short-lived with early November data showing a contraction.
Comparing last time, retail sales in Canada likely fell by 0.5% month-over-month,
The retails sales figure is a primary gauge of consumer spending, which accounts for the majority of overall economic activity.
However, core retail sales (total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles) beats expectations +1.7% vs. estimates of +1.3%
