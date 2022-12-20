Modest miss for Canada October retail sales

Retail sales in Canada up by 1.4% month-over-month in October of 2022, missing estimates (+1.5%). The rise was the best in five months but the boost will be short-lived with early November data showing a contraction.

Comparing last time, retail sales in Canada likely fell by 0.5% month-over-month,

The retails sales figure is a primary gauge of consumer spending, which accounts for the majority of overall economic activity.

However, core retail sales (total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles) beats expectations +1.7% vs. estimates of +1.3%

