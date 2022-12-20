Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) attracted a cautious initiation from Stifel on Tuesday.

“We believe that Hain presents a compelling growth opportunity over the long term through its on-trend health and wellness brands that compete in attractive growth categories,” he told clients. “However, this opportunity has yet to be realized, with inflation and supply chain disruptions delaying Hain’s growth outlook.”

He added that a CEO transition in 2023 could also cloud growth for the company. As such, the current valuation is appropriate at present as headwinds in terms of a transition and continued inflation and supply chain disruptions balance long-term upside.

Read more on Evercore’s recent downgrade of the stock.