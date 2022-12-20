Ascent Solar Technologies secures up to $50M equity-based financing facility
Dec. 20, 2022 8:49 AM ETAscent Solar Technologies, Inc. (ASTI)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Photovoltaic solutions provider Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) has secured an up to $50M equity-based financing facility from two institutional investors.
- ASTI entered into a securities purchase contract with the investors, as part of which the company issued $12.5M in convertible advance notes in a registered direct offering for $11.25M in cash and an additional $2.5M convertible advance notes in a concurrent private placement transaction for $2.25M in cash.
- The company also issued warrants to purchase up to 2,513,405 shares. The convertible advance notes issued under the facility will bear interest at a rate of 4.5% per annum.
- The net proceeds are intended to be used to pay fees and expenses related to the financing and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- Source: Press Release
