Invesque to buy back stock, convertible debentures via NCIB
Dec. 20, 2022 8:51 AM ETInvesque Inc. (MHIVF), IVQ:CA, IVQ.U:CAIVQ:CA, IVQ.U:CABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Invesque (OTCPK:MHIVF) said Tuesday it will renew its normal course issuer bid for a portion of its shares and a portion of its 6% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due September 30, 2023.
- The firm is authorized to acquire up to 2.8M shares, or ~5% of its 56.1M outstanding shares as of December 9, and up to ~$4.9M of debentures, or ~10% of the public float of $48.7M of debentures outstanding as of December 9, in each case for cancellation over the next 12 months.
- Invesque (OTCPK:MHIVF) may begin to buy securities on or about December 22 and the NCIB will terminate on December 21, 2023.
- The company will fund the purchases with its available cash.
