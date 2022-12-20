Kaleyra Partners with Fincons to transform digital collaboration in banking for Flowe
Dec. 20, 2022 8:29 AM ETKaleyra, Inc. (KLR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) has integrated Kaleyra Video, its proprietary audio and video solution, in the mobile application developed for Flowe, Italy's new-age digital bank, to improve customer identification and fraud detection processes.
- The collaboration was made possible by Fincons Group, which has a long-term relationship with Flowe, supporting Mediolanum Group's innovative digital bank across several projects.
- Through the Kaleyra Video click-to-call feature, users can connect with the bank in just one click from Flowe's app and don't have to disclose any personal data.
- "Fincons Group strongly believes in innovation and connecting clients with potential providers in our network," explains Giuliano Altamura, Global Financial Services and Insurance Business Unit General Manager and UK Country Manager at Fincons Group.
