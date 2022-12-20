Cathie Wood's ARKK hits a new 5-year low

Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) concluded Monday’s trading session with its lowest finish in more than five years, as the fund ended in the red for the fourth time out of the last five trading sessions.

ARKK ended Monday lower at $32.22 a share, a slide of 3.1% on the day. The finish represented its lowest close since August 29, 2017. ARKK showed further weakness in Tuesday's premarket trading, slipping 0.7% before the opening bell.

ARKK and Wood’s other innovation focused ETFs have fallen sharply in 2022 as the Federal Reserve has aggressively raised interest rates, a situation that disproportionately hampers more speculative assets. Lately, Wall Street has renewed its risk-off attitude after the Fed announced another 50-basis-point rate hike and provided a hawkish forecast.

ARKK now sits lower in 2022 by 66.4% and peaked on the first day of trading in 2022, on Jan. 3, when it touched $97.17 a share. The fund has also fallen by 79.8% from its 2021 all-time record high of $159.70 a share.

Outside ARKK, Wood's other actively managed exchange traded funds have struggled in 2022 as well. Year-to-date price action: (NYSEARCA:ARKW) -67.5%, (BATS:ARKQ) -47.6%, (BATS:ARKG) -54.4%, (ARKF) -65.2%, and (ARKX) -36%.

In other related ARKK news, the exchange traded fund has been able to still attract $1.5B worth of investor capital in 2022 despite being down on the year by more than 65%.