Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) new advertising supported plan is not leading to a surge in subscribers, but investment firm Oppenheimer is positive on the streaming giant, due in part to the new tier as well as better content.

The new ad-supported plan, which costs $6.99 per month, accounted for 9% of new Netflix sign-ups in the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reported, citing subscription analytics firm Antenna. The firm added that 57% of those subscribers to the ad tier were people who re-joined the service, while 43% were those who downgraded from other plans.

Netflix (NFLX) shares fell more than 2% to $282 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Several other streaming services, including Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) HBO Max, Walt Disney's (DIS) Disney+ and Hulu, Comcast's (CMCSA) Peacock and Paramount's (PARA) (PARAA) Paramount+ all offer ad-supported plans.

Netflix's (NFLX) ad-supported plan was launched in the U.S. in early November. Later that month, co-CEO Reed Hastings admitted the company should have gotten into advertising sooner.

Despite the concerns over Netflix's (NFLX) ad-tier, investment firm Oppenheimer reiterated its outperform rating and $365 price target on the media giant, noting that its stock will likely be driven by subscriber growth.

"Not surprising that ad launch has some hiccups and NFLX does not want to flood ads to meet commitments at expense of engagement," analyst Jason Helfstein wrote in a note to clients. "Advertisers are also shifting non-holiday specific unspent funds to 1Q. Microsoft is likely paying minimum guarantees; therefore, we don't see an impact to revenue in the short term."

The analyst also noted that Netflix's (NFLX) slate in the fourth-quarter has been "strong," accounting for 80% of Nielsen's top 10 weekly hours in the quarter up to November 20, including shows such as Wednesday and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, both of which are among the streamers most-watched shows of all time.

Helfstein also noted that the data from Antenna showed that churn has increased as new entrants entered the market and platforms start to prioritize profitability. However, Netflix's (NFLX) churn is still well below that of the broader industry and with a pull-back in marketing by its competitors, Netflix (NFLX) should benefit.

Earlier this month, investment firm Citi listed Netflix (NFLX) as one of its top bull contrarian picks for 2023.