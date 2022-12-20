Altimmune rises 5% on positive data from phase 1 trial of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease treatment
Dec. 20, 2022 8:59 AM ETAltimmune, Inc. (ALT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) is trading ~5% higher premarket after a second part of an early stage trial of its drug, pemvidutide, to treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) met primary endpoint.
- The phase 1b trial showed greater than 75% relative reduction in liver fat content at 1.8 mg and 2.4 mg doses at 24 weeks. At the 1.8 mg and 2.4 mg doses, subjects receiving pemvidutide achieved mean relative reductions of liver fat content of 75.2% and 76.4%, respectively.
- The trial also showed significant reductions in serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and corrected T1 ((cT1)) observed, both established markers of liver inflammation.
- The trial also met its key secondary weight loss endpoint in all pemvidutide treatment groups. A mean weight losses of 7.2% (placebo-adjusted 6.0%) in subjects without diabetes and 6.2% (placebo-adjusted 4.8%) in all subjects were achieved at the 1.8 mg dose, the company said.
- The population of this 12-week extension trial had similar baseline characteristics as the population of the parent, 12-week Phase 1b NAFLD trial.
