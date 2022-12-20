Nickel 28 Capital GAAP EPS of $0.08, revenue of $13.96M
- Nickel 28 Capital press release (OTCPK:CONXF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.08.
- Revenue of $13.96M.
- Production of 8,939 tonnes of contained nickel and 759 tonnes of contained cobalt in MHP during the third calendar quarter, placing Ramu as the number one producer of MHP globally.
- Actual cash costs for the third calendar quarter, net of by-product sales, of US$4.34/lb. of contained nickel.
- Strong quarter end cash balance of US$3.5 million, providing ample liquidity for the Company.
- A cash distribution for H1 2022 of $1.7 million was received after quarter end, as well as the repayment of $3.2 million of construction debt, which occurred on July 1, 2022.
- A construction debt balance of $73.0 million as at October 31, 2022.
