Gilead's Kite unit to acquire CAR T therapy developer Tmunity Therapeutics

Dec. 20, 2022 9:05 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Kite division will acquire Tmunity Therapeutics, giving the former access to the latter's CAR T technology platform.
  • Financial details were not disclosed.
  • Gilead (GILD) said the deal would reduce GAAP and non-GAAP 2023 EPS by $0.18-$0.22.
  • Tmunity has three candidates in the clinic, all in phase 1. They are for prostate, breast, lung, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers. The biotech also has an existing research collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania.
  • The acquisition is expexted to closed in Q1 2023.
