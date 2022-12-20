Altius Renewable Royalties acquires $18M royalty on operating wind project

Dec. 20, 2022 9:13 AM ETAltius Renewable Royalties Corp. (ATRWF), ARR:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCQX:ATRWF) notifies that Great Bay Renewables, its subsidiary that is jointly controlled with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management to acquire an existing royalty pact on a portion of an operating wind project from Apex Clean Energy for $18M.
  • The project is an ~1 GW wind project located in Hansford County, Texas owned and operated by a top-tier renewables owner-operator.
  • Per the terms, Great Bay will receive a fixed dollar amount per megawatt hour produced from a distinct 658 megawatts of the Project which achieved commercial operations in September 2022.
  • The Royalty was originally created by Apex in conjunction with the sale of the development project.
  • Great Bay expects the Royalty to contribute ~$1.5M to its revenue in 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.