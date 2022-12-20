Altius Renewable Royalties acquires $18M royalty on operating wind project
Dec. 20, 2022 9:13 AM ETAltius Renewable Royalties Corp. (ATRWF), ARR:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCQX:ATRWF) notifies that Great Bay Renewables, its subsidiary that is jointly controlled with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management to acquire an existing royalty pact on a portion of an operating wind project from Apex Clean Energy for $18M.
- The project is an ~1 GW wind project located in Hansford County, Texas owned and operated by a top-tier renewables owner-operator.
- Per the terms, Great Bay will receive a fixed dollar amount per megawatt hour produced from a distinct 658 megawatts of the Project which achieved commercial operations in September 2022.
- The Royalty was originally created by Apex in conjunction with the sale of the development project.
- Great Bay expects the Royalty to contribute ~$1.5M to its revenue in 2023.
