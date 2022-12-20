iClick Interactive Asia gets non-binding takeover bid from company insiders
Dec. 20, 2022
- iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) said Tuesday it received a preliminary non-binding bid from a consortium of company insiders to acquire all ordinary shares and American depositary shares other than stock owned by the consortium for $4.0672 per ADS in cash, or $0.81344 per ordinary share.
- The consortium is comprised of Igomax, a company owned by iClick (ICLK) CEO Jian Tang; Bubinga, owned by iClick (ICLK) co-founder Wing Hong Sammy Hsieh; and Rise Chain Investment, owned by iClick (ICLK) shareholder Huang Jianjun.
- The consortium beneficially owns ordinary shares in iClick (ICLK), representing ~63% of the company's voting power.
- The bidders intend to fund the deal with a combination of equity and debt financing.
- There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be made or any definitive deal will be executed.
- iClick (ICLK) last year received two takeover proposals - one from Infinity Equity Management for $7.5/ADS, and another from PAG Pegasus Fund and Oasis Management for $6.75/ADS.
