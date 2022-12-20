EpicQuest Education announces advancement of its international growth strategy
Dec. 20, 2022 8:53 AM ETEpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) has announced that the Co. expanded its international growth strategy with its signing of a non-binding MOU with ICBT Campus of Sri Lanka.
- The MOU articulates specific partnership programs and collaboration activities between Davis College and EduGlobal College, the Company's two colleges in which it has controlling interests, and ICBT.
- The purpose of the MOU is to establish opportunities for a formal partnership for franchising the first year of Davis College's Associate Degree academic program and EduGlobal College's university pathway foundation program, both of which are to be delivered at ICBT.
- "We intend to develop numerous collaborative programs with renowned higher education institutions where we can achieve meaningful opportunities to enhance our students' educational experience," said Jianbo Zhang, Chairman and CEO of EpicQuest Education.
Comments