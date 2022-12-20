Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) agreed to pay a civil penalty of $1.7B in a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over matters related to resolve matters related to fees and interest charges on auto and mortgage loans and consumer deposit accounts, the agency and company said Tuesday.

The CFPB also ordered the company to pay more than $2B in redress to consumers, it said. The agency clarified when its April 20, 2018 consent order will terminate, Wells Fargo (WFC) said. On Tuesday, the CFPB terminated its Aug. 20, 2016 consent order related to Wells Fargo's student loan servicing.

"The bank's illegal conduct led to billions of dollars in financial harm to its customers and, for thousands of customers, the loss of their vehicles and homes," the CFPB.

"This is an important initial step for accountability and long-term reform of this repeat offender," said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra.

Update at 9:25 AM ET: Wells Fargo (WFC) said it expects operating losses expense, which is included in its noninterest expense, will be ~$3.5B, or $2.8B after tax, for Q4 2022. That amount includes the incremental costs of the CFPB civil penalty and other customer remediation.

"This far-reaching agreement is an important milestone in our work to transform the operating practices at Wells Fargo (WFC) and to put these issues behind us," said CEO Charlie Scharf.

The CFPB recognized that since 2020, the company has accelerated corrective actions, Wells Fargo (WFC) said.

The bank still isn't clear with regulators. In February 2018, the Federal Reserve placed a $1.95T asset cap until the bank can prove its has systems in place to prevent sales abuse practices.

Wells Fargo (WFC) has been struggling with a series of scandals since 2016, when it was first disclosed that employees had opened up unauthorized accounts to reach sales goals. In September, Charlie Scharf, who became CEO three years ago, said the bank has made progress in improving its risk controls, but has "much more work to do." Enhancing and implementing appropriate risk and control across the company is its "number one priority," he said.