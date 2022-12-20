Verona Pharma jumps 26% after late-stage pulmonary disease trial meets main goal
Dec. 20, 2022 9:21 AM ETVerona Pharma plc (VRNA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) on Tuesday said a phase 3 trial evaluating a nebulized form of its inhibitor ensifentrine for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) met its main and secondary goals.
- U.S.-listed shares of the small-cap clinical-stage biopharma rose 26% to $17 in premarket trading.
- In the late-stage trial, called ENHANCE-1, ensifentrine showed statistically significant improvements in lung function, symptoms and quality of life, VRNA said in a statement.
- Ensifentrine also substantially reduced the rate and risk of COPD exacerbations by 36% over 24 weeks, VRNA added.
- COPD is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that leads to obstructed airflow from the lungs, making it difficult to breathe.
- VRNA is planning to submit a new drug application for ensifentrine in H1 2023.
Comments