Verona Pharma jumps 26% after late-stage pulmonary disease trial meets main goal

Dec. 20, 2022 9:21 AM ETVerona Pharma plc (VRNA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

COPD chronic obstructive pulmonary disease acronym from wooden blocks with stethoscope

Piotrekswat/iStock via Getty Images

  • Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) on Tuesday said a phase 3 trial evaluating a nebulized form of its inhibitor ensifentrine for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) met its main and secondary goals.
  • U.S.-listed shares of the small-cap clinical-stage biopharma rose 26% to $17 in premarket trading.
  • In the late-stage trial, called ENHANCE-1, ensifentrine showed statistically significant improvements in lung function, symptoms and quality of life, VRNA said in a statement.
  • Ensifentrine also substantially reduced the rate and risk of COPD exacerbations by 36% over 24 weeks, VRNA added.
  • COPD is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that leads to obstructed airflow from the lungs, making it difficult to breathe.
  • VRNA is planning to submit a new drug application for ensifentrine in H1 2023.

