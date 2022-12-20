Taseko gets Mitsui investment to develop copper mine in Arizona

Dec. 20, 2022 9:22 AM ETTGBBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor

Taseko Mines (TGB) on Tuesday announced a partnership with Mitsui U.S.A. to develop the Florence Copper project in Arizona.

NYSE-listed shares of the miner are +5.6% in premarket trading.

The company said Mitsui has committed a $50 million investment for construction of the commercial production facility, and has the option to invest an additional $50 million for a 10% equity interest in the copper mine.

The initial investment from Mitsui will be in form of a copper stream agreement on 2.67% of copper produced at the project.

Taseko and Mitsui have also entered into an offtake contract for 81% of the copper cathode produced at Florence during the initial years of production.

The company said if the copper stream is not converted into equity, Taseko will have the right to buy back 100% of the stream, otherwise, it will terminate the option when 40 million pounds of copper have been delivered to Mitsui.

Mitsui's offtake entitlement would also reduce to 30% until the copper stream deposit has been reduced to nil.

Taseko and Mitsui said they plan to evaluate additional investments toward establishing Florence Copper as a zero-carbon copper producer in future.

