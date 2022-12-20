BioLineRX anti-tumor vaccine shows promise in early-stage trial

Dec. 20, 2022 9:29 AM ETBioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Cancer Vaccine Research Concept Vaccine and Syringe on Graphics

  • AGI-134, an intratumoral cancer vaccine candidate from BioLineRX (NASDAQ:BLRX), demonstrated safety and tolerability in a phase 1/2a trial.
  • In the accelerated dose-escalation part of the study, there were no dose-related toxicities reported. In the dose expansion portion, treatment-related adverse events were transient and for the most part, mild to moderate.
  • BioLineRX (BLRX) also said that seven of the 11 patients who achieved stable disease had previously failed on a checkpoint inhibitor.
