SuperCom subsidiary announces $0.27M order
Dec. 20, 2022 9:15 AM ETSuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) has received an order of ~$0.27M from a government security agency to renew and grow their existing cybersecurity protection programs.
- The updated programs are now expected to include tens of thousands of end-point machines and integration with existing government infrastructure and systems.
- The Safend Protection Suite modules Protector, Reporter, and AVScan Integration are included in these programs.
- "We are proud that our cutting-edge technology helps our clients protect their critical assets and ensures the security of their systems and data." said Ordan Trabelsi, SuperCom's President and CEO.
