SuperCom subsidiary announces $0.27M order

Dec. 20, 2022 9:15 AM ETSuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) has received an order of ~$0.27M from a government security agency to renew and grow their existing cybersecurity protection programs.
  • The updated programs are now expected to include tens of thousands of end-point machines and integration with existing government infrastructure and systems.
  • The Safend Protection Suite modules Protector, Reporter, and AVScan Integration are included in these programs.
  • "We are proud that our cutting-edge technology helps our clients protect their critical assets and ensures the security of their systems and data." said Ordan Trabelsi, SuperCom's President and CEO.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.