Arthur J. Gallagher to acquire BCHR Holdings for $660M
Dec. 20, 2022 9:35 AM ETAJGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) to acquire the partnership interests of BCHR Holdings or Buck for a gross consideration of $660M or ~$585M net of agreed seller funded expenses and net working capital.
- The transaction is expected to close during H1 2023.
- Buck is a provider of retirement, HR and employee benefits consulting and administration services and serves customers throughout the US, Canada and the UK.
- Prior to expected expense synergies of ~$20M, Buck's pro forma adjusted trailing twelve month revenues and EBITDAC ending September 30, 2022 were ~$280M and $34M, respectively.
- Including synergies, the purchase multiple is ~10.8x of trailing twelve month September 30, 2022 pro forma adjusted EBITDAC, or 13.1x including expected integration expense of ~$125M.
- J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO commented, "Through the complementary strengths of Buck's defined benefit offerings, investment consulting, digital employee engagement platform and international footprint, the acquisition will broaden, deepen and enhance our client offerings. I look forward to welcoming the 2,300 new colleagues joining us as part of this transaction to our growing Gallagher family of professionals."
