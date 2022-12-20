Athenex more than doubles on positive data from breast cancer treatment trial
Dec. 20, 2022 9:35 AM ETAthenex, Inc. (ATNX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) stock has more than doubled premarket after the company posted positive result from its oral drug, paclitaxel plus encequidar in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor and carboplatin to treat in neoadjuvant breast cancer.
- The company said its oral paclitaxel plus encequidar in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor and carboplatin had graduated in the triple-negative subgroup of high-risk early-stage breast cancer.
- Oral paclitaxel, relative to intravenous paclitaxel, was associated with less neuropathy, which is damage to the nerves located outside of the brain and spinal cord, and was not associated with an increase in febrile neutropenia.
- Febrile neutropenia refers to the occurrence of a fever during a period of significant neutropenia. When a patient has neutropenia, his or her risk of infection may be higher than normal, and the severity of a given infection may be higher also.
- "We will explore different opportunities to maximize the value of Oral Paclitaxel," the company said.
