Elon Musk said to be actively searching for Twitter CEO - report
Dec. 20, 2022 9:42 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR), TSLABy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Billionaire Twitter (TWTR) chief Elon Musk is said to be actively searching for a new Twitter chief executive.
- Musk sees the search as a four month project as he actively looks for his replacement, according to CNBC's David Faber said, who cited sources familiar.
- The updates comes as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) head Musk has not directly addressed the results of a Twitter (TWTR) leadership poll that ended with users saying he should step down.
- More than 10M users, or 57.5%, voted that he should step down. Musk had said he would abide by the results of the poll. He had also said that Twitter would put major policy changes at the social media company up to a vote by users in future.
- Last month during Musk’s testimony in a case concerning his $55 billion pay package, the current Tesla (TSLA) and Twitter (TWTR) chief said he will “find somebody else to run Twitter over time" and gradually step away from an active role in the social media giant.
- Loup Ventures' Gene Munster said Musk could take a hit of nearly $30B on his TWTR investment.
Comments (8)