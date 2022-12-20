Sphere 3D boosts production capacity by ~267%
Dec. 20, 2022 9:45 AM ETSphere 3D Corp. (ANY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) has expanded its production capacity by ~267% as more than 2,665 new miners started hashing at the Wolf Hollow site.
- The recently energized miners are part of an order of 4,026 miners that were delivered to Compute North at its Wolf Hollow hosting facility in Grandbury, Texas.
- An additional 671 miners should be energized in the coming days, and ~ 690 miners are in storage due to Compute North's bankruptcy.
- Sphere 3D CEO Patricia Trompeter, "This increase in production capacity is great news for the Company and our shareholders. We continue to push for energizing the balance of the 4,026 order as quickly as possible. I am also looking forward to receiving the almost 12,000 miners that are currently in transit to the U.S., due to arrive before the end of the year. Sphere 3D's production capacity is set to grow dramatically in the near term, which is anticipated to favorably impact the company's ongoing financial performance."
